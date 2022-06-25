DON’T MISS: 12 on 12 Digital Original: From Homeless to Hope — an Educator’s Journey

It’s the first weekend of summer, and it certainly feels like it! Highs were in the mid to upper 80s through the day. Fortunately, the humidity wasn’t too high as dew points were in the 50s for most of the daylight hours today.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today.



Full forecast here: https://t.co/xzbjPKhSEY pic.twitter.com/4uK4AuaQip — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) June 25, 2022

It’ll stay very summery through the weekend.

It’s a Waterfire night! The weather looks good with dry skies and warm conditions.

Tonight, expect a blend of clouds and stars with a little patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

If you’re up early Sunday morning, be sure to check out the line up of planets.

Sunday will start out warm and muggy with temps in the 60s in the morning with sunshine. We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s once again with continued humid conditions. It’ll be another great beach day!

Expect some changes on Monday as a cold front approaches. Rain showers, some briefly heavy) with some thunderstorms are possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo