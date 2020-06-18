Weather Now: Warm and Humid Stretch Underway

TODAY: Low clouds and patchy fog at dawn burning off to warm sunshine. It’s noticeably more humid with highs 80-84 inland, 70-75 along the shore. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and mostly sunny in the evening with low clouds and fog developing–first at the coast and then spreading inland through the night. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South-southwest winds 5 mph

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid with patchy morning fog and low clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s inland, low to mid 70s at the shore

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog/low clouds, otherwise, hazy sun, hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. The solstice occurs at 5:43 PM EDT marking the beginning of summer.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Patchy morning fog/low clouds; otherwise, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.