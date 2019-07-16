Weather Now: Warm and Dry Today, T’Storm Possible by Late Wednesday

Another storm-free day is ahead. Plan on mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and slowly rising humidity through the afternoon and evening. Inland highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s while beach communities will top out closer to 80. Winds will stay light from the south at 5-10mph.

A warm front will move through tonight with increasing clouds and increasing humidity. It won’t be as comfortable for sleeping as lows only drop to 70.

Wednesday looks hot and humid. Under a mix of clouds and hazy sun, temperatures climb to 85-90, with the heat index in the low to mid 90s. While most of the day is dry, the risk of a thunderstorm increases by late afternoon and early evening. While initially isolated, any storms that develop could be severe, with downpours, strong winds and dangerous lightning. Showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday night and through Thursday as Barry’s remnants interact with a frontal system pushing through. The main concern is localized heavy rain, leading to brief street/poor drainage flooding.

Once Barry moves out, a stretch of excessive heat and humidity looks likely for Friday through Monday. Highs 90-96, with the potential for the heat index to soar above 100F this weekend.





