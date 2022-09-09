TODAY: Early morning patchy fog and low clouds, and then becoming sunny, warmer and dry… near 80 inland, mid 70s at the coast. Northeast winds turning east in the afternoon at 5-10mph

We have a stretch of warm days today through the weekend, with light winds to boot. Just a heads up for those planning on swimming or surfing. Use extra caution at ocean exposed beaches as the swells from distant Hurricane Earl will lead to an increased risk for rip currents.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry… Temperatures cooling into the 60s this evening and then lows of 55-60 by dawn. A little fog after midnight

SATURDAY: Hazy sun, warmer and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast. Light north winds turning east and then southeast. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will lead to a moderate risk for rip currents at ocean-exposed beaches.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and dry, not as cool… Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Hazy sun and clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy by evening. Around 82 inland, upper 70s at the shore.