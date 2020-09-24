Weather Now: Warm and Dry, Partly Sunny Today

TODAY: Warm and dry with a mostly sunny start giving way to a mix of hazy sunshine and mid/high clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West-southwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog at the coast near dawn. Staying mild with lows 50-60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, still warm and dry. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm, Dry

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs upper 70s to near 80.

