Weather Now: Warm and Dry Next Few Days

TODAY: After a cool start, it will be a warmer and sunny afternoon, with highs near 80. West-southwest winds 5-10mph.

*** Large surf and dangerous rip currents at the shore due to distant Hurricane Humberto. Stay out of the water and off of rocks and jetties. ***

TONIGHT: Not as chilly. Clear and dry…cooling into the 60s in the evening, with late night lows 55-60.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm... near 82 inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. The risk of rip currents continues to be elevated at ocean-exposed beaches, please use caution.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry.… low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Breezy, WSW winds 15-25 mph



