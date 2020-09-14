Weather Now: Warm and Dry First Day of School

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The day has finally arrived. It’s the first day of school, and for the first time in 6 months, some students are returning to the classrooms in person. For those families getting their kids ready to head to the bus stop or to walk to school today, plan on a warmer day. It starts off a bit muggy this morning with partly sunny skies. The clouds will clear out and the humidity will drop, leading to a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Meanwhile, at the coast, a heads up for beach-goers. There is an elevated risk for rip currents and a “High Surf Advisory” today and tomorrow. Hurricane Paulette will pass far to our southeast, but large waves from the storm will head toward Southern New England early this week. Look for the surf to build to 5-6 feet today, creating dangerous rip currents and some beach erosion. Stay off of rocks and jetties!

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

It’s going to be a much cooler tonight. Under clear skies and with very dry air, we expect temperatures in Providence to drop to near 50, with many of our suburbs cooling to the 40s by dawn.

Tuesday will bring bright sunshine, but a crisp and cooler than normal temperatures

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/9/2020: Richard Arenberg, Professor of Political Science, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour