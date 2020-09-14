Weather Now: Warm and Dry First Day of School

The day has finally arrived. It’s the first day of school, and for the first time in 6 months, some students are returning to the classrooms in person. For those families getting their kids ready to head to the bus stop or to walk to school today, plan on a warmer day. It starts off a bit muggy this morning with partly sunny skies. The clouds will clear out and the humidity will drop, leading to a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Meanwhile, at the coast, a heads up for beach-goers. There is an elevated risk for rip currents and a “High Surf Advisory” today and tomorrow. Hurricane Paulette will pass far to our southeast, but large waves from the storm will head toward Southern New England early this week. Look for the surf to build to 5-6 feet today, creating dangerous rip currents and some beach erosion. Stay off of rocks and jetties!

It’s going to be a much cooler tonight. Under clear skies and with very dry air, we expect temperatures in Providence to drop to near 50, with many of our suburbs cooling to the 40s by dawn.

Tuesday will bring bright sunshine, but a crisp and cooler than normal temperatures

