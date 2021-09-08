Weather Now: Warm and Breezy Today; Showers/T’Storms Tomorrow

TODAY: Warmer, more humid and breezy with mainly sunny skies and remaining dry during the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

AT THE BEACH: Warm and breezy, with a moderate rip current risk along part of the shoreline. Please use caution in the water. There is also a “Small Craft Advisory” in the bay from noon to 8PM with gusts up to 25 kts in the afternoon

TONIGHT: A chance of showers and strong storms late tonight, (after 2AM). Some downpours and localized street flooding possible. Warmer and humid with lows 65-70.

THURSDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, some locally strong. Heavy rainfall possible at times and could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall between 1/2″ to 1.5″ with isolated amounts 2-3″ possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Dry and mainly sunny with low humidity… mid to upper 70s.

