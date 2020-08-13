Weather Now: Very Warm, Isolated Showers/T’Storms Today

Good morning. We’re turning down the heat and humidity a notch. It will still be a very warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’re already tracking some showers and fog early this morning and additional isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially south of Providence. Otherwise, expected partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the north and then turning southeast in the afternoon at 5 mph.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a lingering shower this evening before skies clear from north to south overnight. It will be a bit more comfortable with lows 65-70.