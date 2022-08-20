Did you catch the sunrise this morning ? Wow…beautiful way to start the day.

Overall, we’re looking at a pretty good weekend here in Southeast New England. Today, we’ll have some extra clouds around in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny skies. Most of the day will be dry, but a spot shower is possible.

Notice in the computer model output below the showers are very widely scattered. Chances are that your day will be dry, but plan for a quick shower/downpours

Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 inland, cooler near the coast…around 80. It’ll be humid everywhere.

Tonight, we’ll see low clouds and fog roll into the region with warm and humid conditions. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

So, we’ll start our Sunday with those clouds/fog, but conditions will improve.

Expect lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo