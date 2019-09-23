WEATHER NOW: Very Warm First Day of Fall

TODAY: Patchy morning fog could be locally dense in spots. Skies become partly sunny with very warm and humid conditions… highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Breezy with WSW winds 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Staying warm with lows in the low to mid 60s by dawn.

TUESDAY: Early morning clouds and a shower giving way to a mix of clouds and sun. There’s a slight chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon. Not as warm or as humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry and mostly sunny… 70-75