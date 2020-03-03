Live Now
Weather Now: Very Mild Today, Showers Return by Evening

Today will be the mildest day of the week, with afternoon highs approaching 60F away from the coast. Overnight showers taper off by dawn, then a mix of clouds and sun and dry through 4 PM.

Rain showers moving in around the evening commute and continue into the night Highs 55-60.

Rain will continue tonight, especially in the early part of the night. Expect briefly heavier downpours and a rumble of thunder possible. Tapering off after 2 AM. Staying mild with lows in the low to mid 40s.

We’ll be back to drier weather Wednesday, but with gusty winds. It will still be mild with highs in the low to mid 50s. However with westerly wind gusts 30-40 mph it will feel a bit cooler. Weg



