Weather Now: Very Mild Stretch Continues; Showers Saturday Night Usher in Cooler Air for Sunday

TODAY: Patchy fog at dawn and then intervals of sun and clouds. Not quite as warm yesterday, but still very mild for this time of year. Highs in the low to mid 70s. South winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, mild and pleasant. Temperatures staying in the 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Warm Start, Cool Finish

The weekend will start with very mild temperatures and end with a more seasonable autumn feel. Saturday will be very breezy and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sun. Skies are mainly dry during the day with just and isolated shower in the afternoon. A strong cold front will approach Saturday evening and night bringing a round of showers/thunder after 7PM. We’re expecting to see around 1/4″ and 1/2″ of rain.

Behind the front, look for highs in the mid 60s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. There’s a slight chance for a sprinkle, but overall the day looks dry and breezy for the Patriots game late Sunday afternoon.

