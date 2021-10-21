Weather Now: Very Mild, Mostly Sunny Today and Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry… High 70-75. Light winds in the morning will become breezy late day and evening. Southwest 5-10mph with gusts to 20 mph by afternoon and evening

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy and quite breezy. Very mild for an October night, 60s during the evening, cooling to the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn. Southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts 25-30 mph. An isolated sprinkle or shower possible after midnight.

FRIDAY: An isolated sprinkle or brief shower at dawn, otherwise dry and mild with mostly sunny skies. Highs near 72.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening, cooler and mostly cloudy late at night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Much Cooler, Mainly Dry

SATURDAY: Much cooler and mainly cloudy, with a slight risk for a light shower. Overall, its a dry day. Highs in the low 60s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and colder. 50s in the early evening, mid 40s by dawn Sunday

SUNDAY: Chilly, and dry with sunny skies in the morning turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s.