Weather Now: Very Mild, Mostly Sunny Today and Friday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry… High 70-75. Light winds in the morning will become breezy late day and evening. Southwest 5-10mph with gusts to 20 mph by afternoon and evening

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy and quite breezy. Very mild for an October night, 60s during the evening, cooling to the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn. Southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts 25-30 mph. An isolated sprinkle or shower possible after midnight.

FRIDAY: An isolated sprinkle or brief shower at dawn, otherwise dry and mild with mostly sunny skies. Highs near 72.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening, cooler and mostly cloudy late at night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Much Cooler, Mainly Dry

SATURDAY: Much cooler and mainly cloudy, with a slight risk for a light shower. Overall, its a dry day. Highs in the low 60s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and colder. 50s in the early evening, mid 40s by dawn Sunday

SUNDAY: Chilly, and dry with sunny skies in the morning turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com