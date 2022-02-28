TODAY: Single digit wind chill in the morning. The day will be colder and dry with sunshine and a blustery wind. Highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Winds from the northwest 10-20 mph, making it feel like its in the teens this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cold and dry with lighter winds. A clear start and then turning partly cloudy by dawn… lows in the low to mid ‘teens.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a few evening and night light rain and/or snow showers. It won’t be as cold with afternoon highs 38-42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder and dry during the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chance for some snow and rain showers overnight.