WEATHER NOW: Showers, Fog. Clearing Friday Evening

Weather Now

Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Areas of fog along with showers will continue through Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for southern suburbs and coast now until 6am Friday

Widespread fog through the pre-dawn hours along with showers. Thickest fog will be closer to the bay and south coast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

Summer Solstice officially arrives Friday morning at 11:54 AM

Expect clearing skies late Friday afternoon (after 5pm) and evening, setting the stage for a beautiful (albeit) breezy weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

WEEKEND BEACH FORECAST

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca

