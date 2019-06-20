WEATHER NOW: Showers, Fog. Clearing Friday Evening

Areas of fog along with showers will continue through Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for southern suburbs and coast now until 6am Friday
Widespread fog through the pre-dawn hours along with showers. Thickest fog will be closer to the bay and south coast
Summer Solstice officially arrives Friday morning at 11:54 AM
Expect clearing skies late Friday afternoon (after 5pm) and evening, setting the stage for a beautiful (albeit) breezy weekend.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND BEACH FORECAST
Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca