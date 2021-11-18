Weather Now: Unseasonably Warm Today; Showers and Cooler Late Tonight

TODAY: Much warmer, brisk winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs 65-70 away from the coast. Near 63 at the shore. SW winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening with showers arriving after 10PM and continuing into the overnight hours. Temperatures in the 50s in the early part of the night, then falling to the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn Friday

FRIDAY: Pre-dawn rain showers ending by 7am (a few wet snowflakes could mix with the rain showers in NW RI). Partly cloudy, windy, much colder. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. WNW winds 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, cold and dry… lows 25-30.

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly and Sunny Start, Showers Late Sunday

SATURDAY: Dry, sunny and chilly with less wind. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear and cold Saturday Night

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds… not as chilly. Highs 50-55. A chance of showers in the evening and night.