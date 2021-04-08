Weather Now: Unseasonably Mild, Dry through Saturday

TODAY: A mostly cloudy start and then partly to mostly sunny by afternoon and evening… mild and dry. High near 62-65. Northeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool and dry with mostly clear skies… Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn

FRIDAY: Dry, mostly sunny and a bit warmer… Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light and variable winds will turn south at 5-10 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Warm and Dry Saturday, Rainy and Cool Sunday

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and dry. Highs 65-70. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

