We have one last cool and breezy day to get through before the weather pattern shifts to a stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Today will be even cooler than the last few days, with an abundance of clouds and some patchy drizzle and sprinkles possible. Highs will be around 10 degrees below normal, only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind gusts this morning will be around 20-30mph before gradually diminishing through the day.

ON THE BAY: While seas are beginning to diminish, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for local waters until late afternoon and evening.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies stay cloudy overnight with areas fog developing along the coast. Lows near 50°

A warmer stretch begins on Thursday, with a cool and cloudy start gradually giving way to partial sun in the afternoon. Late day highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s.