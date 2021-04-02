Weather Now: Unseasonably Chilly Today; Cool and Dry Easter Weekend

TODAY: Unseasonably chilly. Dry and sunny in the morning, but turning partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs only in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing, very cold and dry…. Lows in the mid to upper 20s

EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry…. highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwest winds 5-12 mph with gusts 15-20 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, cool, dry. Lows near 32 by sunrise Easter Sunday

SUNDAY (EASTER): Early morning clouds, then partly sunny, dry and cool in the afternoon… Afternoon highs mid 50s. West-northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph

