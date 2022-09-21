TODAY: Patchy fog, drizzle and low clouds in the early morning, becoming partly sunny by late morning and into the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. North winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Dry skies in the evening and then increasing clouds overnight. Warm, humid with temperatures falling to near 60 early and then gradually climbing overnight.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain tapers off by late afternoon with clearing skies in the evening. Highs in the low 70s in the morning but falling into the 60s in the afternoon. Large waves from “Fiona” likely at the coast along with risk of rip currents. Southwest winds turning northwest 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph

*** Fall officially begins Thursday at 9:03PM Eastern Time with the Autumnal Equinox ***

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny, blustery and much cooler. Highs only in the low 60s with northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25-30mph. Large waves and dangerous rip currents likely at the coast from Hurricane Fiona.