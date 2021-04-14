Weather Now: Turning Partly Sunny Today; Rain Moves in Thursday

Good morning. We have a pleasant day ahead. We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and a few passing sprinkles and light showers. These aren’t expected to last beyond 8-9AM. Clouds will break for a mix of sun and clouds, with a mild and dry afternoon. Inland highs will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s with mid 50s at the coast. East-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Clouds will begin to roll in tonight with a few sprinkles possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, with east-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

CHILLY RAIN THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

A beneficial but chilly rain is on the way from Thursday afternoon into Friday. The highest impacts will be felt Thursday night with downpours, gusty winds and even some wet snow mixed in the higher elevations of northwest RI.

Thursday morning looks mainly dry, but showers push in from west to east during the afternoon. It will be unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s, but cooling into the 40s when the rain starts in the afternoon. It will turn blustery, too, with east-southeast winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Rain will turn widespread and heavy Thursday evening and night, with increasing gusts. Rain will mix with wet snow in the high elevations of northwest RI after 3AM and towards dawn. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some localized street flooding is possible in heavier downpours. ENE Gusts to 35 mph.

Friday remains dreary and unseasonably cold, with lingering lighter showers through the day (mix with wet snow in some higher elevations of NW RI in the morning. Temperatures will stay the 40s and gusty northeast winds to 35 mph will add to the chill.

The storm slowly moves away Friday night and Saturday with cloudy and cool temperatures eventually breaking for some peeks of sun Saturday afternoon.