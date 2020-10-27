Weather Now: Turning Partly Sunny, Dry Today

Good morning. It’s been a mild and cloudy start to the day. A cold front has been pushing through , bringing a few sprinkles with it. Those won’t last beyond 8AM or 9AM. Behind the front, cooler air will drain in as skies turn partly sunny. Temperatures will dip to the low 50s and then climb back to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

A cooler evening and night is expected with increasing clouds and a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will fall into the 40s.

Wednesday starts off unsettled, with clouds and scattered light rain showers in the morning. It looks drier in the afternoon with some partial sun trying to develop.

We’re still anticipating impacts from the combination of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and an upper level storm. This will bring a period of widespread rain, heavy at times, from Thursday into Friday. There’s still a chance that interior parts of southern New England sees a brief changeover to wet snow showers as the stormy weather ends on Friday afternoon. No accumulation is expected for RI or southeastern MA, but it will be unseasonably cold and windy.

Storm Impacts Late Week

  • Rain: 1-3″
  • East-northeast Wind Gusts 35-45 mph
  • Wet Flakes Possible Friday, No Accumulation

