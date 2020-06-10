Weather Now: Turning Muggy, Increasing Clouds

TODAY: Partly sunny start and then increasing clouds and turning more humid in the afternoon and evening.. Highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s at the coast. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Humid with low clouds, fog and patchy drizzle…. lows in the low to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy… mid to upper 70s. Chance for showers and an isolated t’storm by late afternoon and early evening and continuing overnight. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, not as humid… highs in the low 80s