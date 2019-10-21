Weather Now: Turning Mostly Sunny, Dry Today

Live Now
Overnight showers from “Nestor’s” remnants have moved out and the clouds will soon follow this morning. The result will be a pleasant fall day, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Winds will be from the northeast around 5-10mph.

The evening and night will be clear and dry. Temperatures will cool to 40-45 in most spots.

Our next chance of rain comes courtesy of a cold front–the same one that brought the tornado to Texas overnight.

Ahead of the front, expect clouds to quickly thicken up early Tuesday with a few spotty light showers by afternoon. The showers will turn widespread Tuesday night before ending early on Wednesday. Expect about 1/4″ to 3/4″ of rain.

