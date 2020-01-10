Weather Now: Turning Milder Today; Windy and Warm This Weekend

The winds of change will be blowing today. Breezy southwest winds will be transporting in much milder air over the next few days. In fact, we’re still anticipating near record highs this weekend. Today, however, will be a transition day. After a chilly start, it will be breezy and (noticeably) milder than Thursday. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies temperatures will climb into the 40s this afternoon. Expect southwest 15-25 mph.

Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s this evening and overnight before climbing to near 50 by dawn. While most of the night is dry, a few pockets of mist or drizzle are possible in spots.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll wake up to a spring-like morning on Saturday with temperatures already near 50. It will continue to warm through the day, with highs near 60 inland in the afternoon.

It will be windy, with southwest gusts up to 40-45 mph possible. Those winds off the water will keep coastal areas 5-10F cooler than inland spots. Overall, most of the day is dry for those wanting to get out and enjoy the warmth!

Shower chances increase Saturday night, with temperatures near 60. A cold front crossing southern New England on Sunday morning will bring showers and a strong thunderstorm. Once it moves out, expect clearing skies, diminishing winds and temperatures to cool from the 60s into the 50s.