Weather Now: Turning Brighter and Cooler Today, Watching Ocean Storm for Saturday

We have a stretch of pleasant winter days through the end of the work week, with dry skies and seasonable temperatures. Low clouds from early this morning will gradually clear out with mostly sunny skies developing. Afternoon highs will be running a bit cooler than the last few days, topping out in the upper 30s to near 40.

Under the clear skies, temperatures will be noticeably cooler overnight. Expect lows to fall to 20-25 by dawn on Thursday. We’ll hold on to the sunshine for most of Thursday. It’s the coolest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. By late day some high clouds will stream in, dimming the sun a bit.

The cooler air will already be retreating northward by Friday. After a cool start at dawn, afternoon highs will be back into the 40s. Skies stay dry Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND

We’re continue to monitor a potential off-shore storm for Saturday and Saturday night. Latest data indicates a track fairly far out to sea, with RI and southeastern MA getting “brushed” by the outer edges of the storm, bringing a period of lighter rain and/or snow. At this point, the risk of significant snow is very low. However, a shift in the track closer to the coast could still bring a higher impact, so please check back for updates.

Super Bowl Sunday looks drier and blustery with highs in the 40s.