Weather Now: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon

Oh boy! It’s another chilly start to the day! For those heading back to school Tuesday, it looks cool enough for a sweatshirt at the morning bus stop.

It will be another comfortable afternoon under the influence of an area of high pressure. Expect mainly sunny skies and slightly cooler than normal temperatures.

If you’re still enjoying summer break and thinking about going to the beach, a heads up–there’s a moderate risk of rip currents at south-facing ocean exposed beaches in RI. The risk if high for rip currents at east facing beaches in eastern MA. Please use caution and listen to lifeguards.

We’re keeping a close eye on systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Dorian–which is expected to be approaching Florida by the weekend. In addition, Tropical Depression #6. While TD6 is expected to stay off-shore, it will have some impacts on our weather Wednesday into Thursday. As moisture from the system is drawn north ahead of an approaching cold front, expect to see the risk of showers increasing late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers will continue overnight before tapering off early Thursday morning. Also expect a risk of high surf and dangerous rip currents at the shore.