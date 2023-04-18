Good morning! You might need the heat on in the car this morning as you head out, but probably not this afternoon. We’re expecting sunshine to give way to some cloud this afternoon, but we should stay dry. It’ll become windy today.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

We’ll see some clouds arrive through the afternoon, and outside of a sprinkle, we’ll be dry today.

Those clouds melt away tonight and temperatures will become much colder! Expect lows in the 30s.

We’ll start out with sunshine on Wednesday.

Highs will be around 60 in the afternoon and still a little breezy with westerly winds 5-15mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo