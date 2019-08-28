WEATHER NOW: Tropical Downpours, T’Storms on the Way

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 1pm until late tonight. Bands of showers with torrential rain will move in from south to north this afternoon and continue through tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible with isolated higher amounts. Heavy rain will lead to localized flooding of roads and poor drainage areas.

Grab your rain gear! While you won’t need the raincoat or umbrella for most of the morning, we are tracking a stormy afternoon and evening with numerous showers, tropical downpours and possible thunderstorms.

The stormy weather is courtesy of a combination of an approaching cold front and tropical moisture streaming well north of Tropical Storm Erin.

The leading edge of showers and thunderstorms will reach to south coast by early afternoon and spread north. It could be a slow commute home, with localized areas of street and poor drainage flooding.

Rainfall amounts will average 1-3 inches, but there is the possibility of some spots seeing as much as 5″.

The rain will be heavy at times overnight, before tapering off early tomorrow morning. Once the rain ends–around or shortly after dawn– the rest of Thursday looks beautiful with warmer, bright and breezy conditions.