Weather Now: Trending Warmer; Beautiful Saturday, Soggy Sunday

TODAY: Still windy, but not as cool with sunny skies. Highs near 60. West winds 15-20 mph wtih gusts 25-35 mph. Diminishing winds late day/evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold… with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunny Saturday; Rainy Sunday

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry… Highs 65-70. West-southwest 10-20 mph. Increasing high clouds late day and evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A dry, warm and pleasant evening for outdoor activities. Turning cloudy with a chance of showers by dawn Sunday. Lows in the upper 40s

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with numerous showers starting in the morning and continuing through much of the day. Tapering off late day and evening… mid to upper 50s.