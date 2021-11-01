Weather Now: Pick of the Week; Sunny, Near 60° Today

TODAY: Sunny, dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds from the west-northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »
Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, dry and noticeably cooler with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers or sprinkles are possible late day/evening, mainly near the coast. West winds 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, much cooler and dry with highs in the low 50s.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks
Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App