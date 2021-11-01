Weather Now: Pick of the Week; Sunny, Near 60° Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Sunny, dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds from the west-northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, dry and noticeably cooler with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers or sprinkles are possible late day/evening, mainly near the coast. West winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, much cooler and dry with highs in the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com