Weather Now: Pick of the Week; Sunny, Near 60° Today

TODAY: Sunny, dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds from the west-northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, dry and noticeably cooler with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers or sprinkles are possible late day/evening, mainly near the coast. West winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, much cooler and dry with highs in the low 50s.