Weather Now: Dorian Passes Southeast of New England Tonight Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds

Good morning, we’re going to begin to feel the fringe effects of Hurricane Dorian today, with most of the rain and wind peaking very late tonight through early Saturday morning.

Expect clouds to thicken and lower through the day with a few showers by this afternoon and evening, mainly at the coast. It will be a cool day with highs only near 70. East winds will increase to 10-15mph with gusts to 30mph late day.

NEW THIS MORNING: A “High Surf Advisory ” has been issued for ocean exposed beaches from late afternoon through Saturday. Seas build to 7-10ft along the coast, bringing in large crashing waves and dangerous rip currents.

The “Tropical Storm Warning” continues Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from this evening through Saturday morning.

Dorian is still expected to track more than 200 miles off-shore of southern New England. A period of rain and wind is expected to graze the coast. The strongest winds and rain will be over over Cape Cod and Nantucket late Friday night (after midnight) into early Saturday morning.

As of 5am Dorian remained a large hurricane, but had weakened to a strong Category 1 storm with 90 mph sustained winds. The eye of the storm was just off-shore of the North Carolina coast and will be moving near or over the Outer Banks this morning.

FORECAST TRACK

From there, it is expected to pass well south and east of New England tonight into Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. With the center of Dorian well south and east of Nantucket , the worst of Dorian will remain over the ocean.

Stormy conditions are likely late tonight (after midnight). Expect increasing wind along the coast and islands. Northeast winds could gust to 40-45 mph in Rhode Island, up to 50 mph near New Bedford, MA, and 55-60 mph for areas of the outer Cape (Chatham) and Nantucket Island. In addition, rain may be heavy at times leading to localized street and poor drainage flooding for Cape and Islands. Minor coastal flooding is possible in eastern MA.

PEAK WIND GUSTS: 2AM to 9AM Saturday. Strongest winds reserved for Cape Cod and Islands

COASTAL IMPACTS: No coastal flooding is expected across RI. Some areas of beach erosion possible in eastern MA.

Rain comes to an end by 10AM in most spots, with clearing skies by noon. It stays breezy and cool Saturday with highs near 70. Expect rough surf and dangerous rip currents to continue.

Sunday looks milder and dry with lighter winds.