Weather Now: Beautiful Day Ahead

We have a nice summer day ahead. Skies will turn mostly sunny, with seasonably warm temperatures and comfortable humidity. Expect inland highs in the low 80s, with coastal areas in the upper 70s. Winds will stay light from the north, before turning to the south in the afternoon.

The dry and comfortable air will continue overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with late night lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A storm-free weekend is ahead.  It will be warm, but not nearly as hot or oppressive as last weekend.  The air will feel muggier by Sunday and we’ll see a stretch of hazy, hot and humid conditions early next week. 

