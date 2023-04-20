Happy Thursday! We are looking at a pretty good day. Yesterday was a little chilly, but with more sunshine, our Thursday will be much milder. Although, the morning will be cold again with temperatures in the 30s. The afternoon will feature highs in the 60s.

Along with the chilly morning temperatures, we’ll have some clouds around.

Those clouds should skedaddle by late morning, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Tonight won’t be as cold as the past couple of nights. Lows should be in the low 40s with mainly clear skies.

Friday looks good! Sunshine in the morning and afternoon, but we’ll be tracking a line of showers to our west, associated with a slow-moving cold front.

Those showers only make it to western Ohio for Friday afternoon.

With lots of sunshine through the day, Friday will be very nice with temperatures in the mid (to maybe) upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds from the south and southeast may prevent a big warmup.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds and maybe a spot shower. With the clouds, it’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo