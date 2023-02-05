What a difference a day can make! Between Saturday at 7AM and Sunday at 2PM, the temperature rose 58°F! That’s the largest temperature rise within a 36 hour period on record for Providence.

We had a bit of a breeze today, but it felt like spring with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, the mild temperatures will continue with the temperatures only slowly falling back through the 40s and 30s.

DON’T MISS: Mt. Washington records coldest wind chill in U.S. history.

Expect lots of clouds overnight with the chance for some rain showers toward the coast and over the Cape and Islands.

Most of Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts will stay dry.

Monday will start out with some clouds and temps in the 30s as the rain pulls away.

Look at that storm to our southeast! That would be a lot of rain (which we don’t really need). It will pass well offshore.

The bitter Arctic cold will continue to be a fading memory Monday (and all week). Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s again.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo