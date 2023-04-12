Good morning! We’ve got another beauty of a day ahead of us. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs 70-75. The difference today will be with the wind direction. We’ll have northwest winds today, so even coastal communities will be pretty warm!

Like Tuesday, we have a Fire Weather Warning in effect. Relative humidities will be very low and the brush remains very dry. Any fires that do pop up could spread quickly in a gusty northwest wind which will develop.

Temperatures today will be topping out in the low 70s again…even at the coast with a northwest wind 10-15mph gusting to 25mph.

We’ll have a blend of clouds and sunshine today as a front hangs around through the day. Unfortunately, we’ll be staying dry through the day….we could really use a good, soaking rain.

Tonight will be mild again with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We’re expecting more sunshine for Thursday and even warmer temperatures!

Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the low 80s inland…upper 60s to around 70 at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo