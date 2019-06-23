Weather Now: Dry Monday, Some Showers For Tuesday

Our dry stretch will continue into Monday. This is great news for the CVS Health Charity Classic. It won’t be too warm, it won’t be too cool, and humidity won’t be too bad either!

Monday starts with sunshine and relatively cool morning temps in the 60s. Highs will reach this low 80s for inland spots on Monday, with the coast likely seeing highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon. Breezes will start from the northwest at 5-10 mph, then shift from the south-southwest during the afternoon

Changes arrive Tuesday….

The morning will be dry, but showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologists Pete Mangione and T.J. Del Santo

