Good morning. We have a beautiful summer day lined up. The humidity is dropping, skies have turned mostly sunny and temperatures will be seasonably warm–reaching the low to mid 80s inland and near 80 at the coast.

Northwest winds will turn to the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Those on-shore winds will keep the beaches slightly cooler than inland areas.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

The gorgeous weather continues this evening and tonight, with mostly clear skies early and then turning partly cloudy by dawn. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with lows in the low to mid 60s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm, Gradually More Humid

The weekend will be warm and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will gradually climb, turning more uncomfortable by Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures inland will reach the mid 80s, while it will be close to 80 at the coast.