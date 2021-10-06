Weather Now: Sunshine and Milder Temperatures Return

TODAY: Patchy fog at dawn, becoming mostly sunny, warmer and dry… High around 71. North-northeast wind turning south by afternoon/evening 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear evening, then partly cloudy overnight with localized fog redeveloping after midnight. Lows 49-54.

THURSDAY: Warm and dry. A sunny start and then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Northwest winds turning southwest at 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny….low to mid 70s. Light northeast winds 5 mph.