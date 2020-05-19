Weather Now: Sunny with Cool Winds Today

Live Now
Good morning! We have a beautiful stretch of weather ahead of us. Dry skies and plenty of sunshine expected over most, if not all, of the next week–right through Memorial Day Weekend! Let’s talk about the details, because temperatures will be fluctuating during this time, including some cooler than normal temperatures over the next 48 hours. Today’s highs will be about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday, and some gusty east-northeast winds will add to the cooler feel.

Expect diminishing winds tonight, clear and very cool. Lows 40-45 by dawn.

