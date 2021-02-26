Weather Now: Sunny Today; Rain for Parts of the Weekend

Good morning. We have another sunny day ahead of us, but it will be cooler and not as windy. Overall, it will be another pleasant late February day. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s and northwest winds will turn to the south in the afternoon with speeds of 5-10 mph.

It stays dry and cool this evening, with increasing clouds overnight. Lows fall to near 30 early in the night and then gradually rise to the mid to upper 30s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Showers Likely

Rain showers returns this weekend, with a chilly rain and drizzle developing Saturday morning and lasting into early evening. We’ll see about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain with that system.

Another area of rain arrives by mid to late Sunday afternoon and continues into Sunday night. Showers end by early Monday morning. An additional 1/4 to 1/2″ rain possible