Weather Now: Sunny, Still a Bit Cool Today

TODAY: After a very chilly start… expect to see a sunny, cool and dry day. Highs will be near 60. Breezy with west-northwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Another very cold night. Clear and dry with diminishing winds with patchy frost. Lows 35-40. (Record low is 35 set in 1987)

THURSDAY: Sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s. Dry during the daylight hours with increasing clouds by evening. Chance of showers after sunset and overnight

FRIDAY: Warmer, breezy, with partly sunny skies and a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, especially late day. Highs 70-75 inland, 60s at the coast.