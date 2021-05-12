Weather Now: Sunny Start, Isolated Shower Late Day

TODAY: A sunny start, then partly sunny, still a bit breezy in the morning. Slight chance (20%) for a brief and isolated shower by late afternoon through the early evening. Most spots stay dry… Highs 62-66. Northwest winds 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Early evening shower and then clearing skies, cool and dry. Lows in the mid 40s by dawn

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice, warmer. Highs around 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. Slight chance of an isolated, brief afternoon/evening shower, most of the day looks dry… highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.