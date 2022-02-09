Weather Now: Sunny Skies, Highs in the Low 40°s Today

Good morning. We have a really nice winter day ahead. Skies will be sunny and dry and temperatures will climb to the low 40s this afternoon.

Winds will be from the west this morning and then south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

After a clear and cool evening, skies will turn partly cloudy late tonight. Temperatures will bottom out around 30 before gradually climbing after midnight.

Thursday will be even milder than today, but we’ll have more of a mix of clouds and sun. A weak cold front will swing through bringing a chance for a brief, light shower. Most of the day is dry with highs approaching 50. Winds will be from the south and then turning west at 5-10 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

