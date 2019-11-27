Weather Now: Sunny Saturday, Wintery Mess for Sunday

UPDATE: New data continues to point toward some potentially accumulating snow for at least some of our area Sunday afternoon into Monday. We discuss some of the details at the bottom of this post.

With Thanksgiving now in the rear-view mirror many are planning out their return trip home. For those traveling Sunday or Monday need to pay close attention to our unfolding forecast.

A Busy Weekend Forecast:

Our weather will be cool, dry, and sunny again on Saturday. Almost a carbon copy of Friday, just a few degrees colder.

Then we flip the switch and focus on our first winter storm. Which will impact the ground & air travel Sunday night to Monday.

There is a CHANCE of some significant snow accumulations, but it’s still a little too early to lock onto one scenario.

On Sunday afternoon, it’s likely most of our area starts with snow, although a rain/snow mix is possible along the south coast.

A change to rain is possible Sunday night into Monday. But the question is: how quickly does that change to rain occur? To take you a little bit behind the scenes, here are what 2 different computer models are thinking for Sunday overnight. The top is the GFS (American) computer model; the bottom is the European model.

GFS: American model

ECMWF: European model

You can see that the American model is a bit warmer and favors more of a rain/mix Sunday night into Monday morning. The European model is a little colder and favors a snowy scenario. As you can see, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast which is why the forecast is not set in stone yet.

Rain and/or a wintry mix will continue into Monday, which could lead to difficult travel across the northeast.

There is a decent change that a final shot of cold air might give our area one last dose of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As of now, Providence and points northwest of Providence will have a better chance of significant snow accumulations (6 inches or more) than the coast.

Please check back with us for updates as the track will determine how much snow will fall.

-Pinpoint Meteorologists Pete Mangione & Torry Gaucher