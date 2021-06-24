Weather Now: Sunny, Pleasant Today; Chance of Showers Tonight

TODAY: A cool start at dawn (50s) and then seasonably warm, dry and sunny. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s inland Southeast winds 5-15 mph.

AT THE COAST: Sunny and dry. On-shore winds by afternoon will keep beach temperatures in the low 70s. The UV Index is very high once again, so make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool. Lows 55-60 by dawn Friday

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and more humid. A chance (30%) of a few isolated showers or a brief passing thunderstorm….mostly during the morning. Not a “wash out”. Highs 75-80.

THIS WEEKEND: Building Heat and Humidity

SATURDAY: Mix sun and clouds, warmer and more humid. High 83

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.