Good morning. We’re looking at pretty ideal conditions for travel across the nation today, including right here in southern New England. For those staying put, pleasant and dry weather continues through Thanksgiving.

Under sunny skies, highs today will be a bit milder, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will turn to the northwest and tick up a bit around mid-day at 5-15 mph.

It stays dry but a bit cooler tonight, with mostly clear skies. Lows fall to near 30.

Thanksgiving Day temperatures will be a bit cooler than today, but with continued dry and sunny skies. Light winds will add to the pleasant feel. Look for temperatures near 40 at the 10AM kick-off to high school football games.

Mid-afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies start off dry for Black Friday shopping, but a frontal system will bring scattered rain showers to New England on Friday afternoon and evening.