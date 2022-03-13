Happy Sunday!

We sprung forward into Daylight Saving Time last night so our sunrise and sunset times for today have been shifted by an hour.

We’re starting off our day on a cold note! As yesterday’s cold front continues to move further offshore some much colder air is dropping down over our area. Lows bottomed out in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits thanks to some very windy conditions with wind gusts upwards of 35mph.

The wind will continue to be a factor throughout the first half of the day today. Sustained wind speeds will be between 15-25mph gusting upwards of 25-40mph. Throughout the day today the wind will gradually taper off but we will be staying breezy.

Highs later this afternoon will be topping out below average for this time of year in the upper 30s, but with the wind speeds staying elevated throughout the day, it will be feeling even cooler, with windchills in the 20s.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we’ll be more mild and sunny with highs in the low 50s. Overall it looks to be a very pleasant and quiet week ahead with lots of sunshine and mild conditions.