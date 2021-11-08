Weather Now: Sunny, Near 60° Today

TODAY: Mild and dry with partly cloudy skies at dawn and then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds from the north-northeast 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, light winds but not as cool. Lows 35-40.

TUESDAY: Very mild, dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny start and then turning sunny, dry, mild… a bit breezy…. 60-65.